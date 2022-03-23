Advertisement

Tip to sheriff’s office leads to apprehension of suspected driver in Clinton County hit-and-run

(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT
SAINT JOHNS, Mich. (WILX) - A man wanted in connection with a Tuesday night hit-and-run in Clinton County was taken into custody Wednesday.

According to authorities, the collision occurred about half-way between Ovid and Elsie in Duplain, near the intersection of Colony and Shepardsville roads. The driver fled the scene of the crash.

Authorities said that they were able to take the suspected driver into custody Wednesday morning due to a tip from a local citizen.

Further details were not released.

