Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting

Police believe the shooting to be an isolated incident
By Krystle Holleman and Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are investigating a shooting that killed a 20-year-old man Wednesday morning.

According to authorities, said the shooting occurred just before 10:45 a.m. at a bus stop located near the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard and Mary Avenue.

Police said when officers arrived at the scene, they witnessed two teenage boys that matched the description of the suspects running away and pursued on foot. Police said both suspects, a 14-year-old boy and a 16-year-old boy, were taken into custody after a short chase. A handgun was also recovered.

Officers rendered first-aid to the victim until he was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

”It’s tragic,” said Robert Merrit, with the Lansing Police Department. “It’s uncalled for and here we are, in broad daylight in the city of Lansing with gun violence.”

Police do not believe the shooting was random and that all the individuals involved knew each other.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600 or Det. Matt Salmon at 517-483-6855.

