Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door

Animal Control deputy Kirt Stechschulte said it was one of the worst animal cruelty cases he has ever investigated.
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT
BANCROFT, Mich. (WILX) - A woman is facing felony charges after the remains of her dogs were reportedly found in a rental home in December.

According to authorities, an animal cruelty complaint was made to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office in December. The complaint was made by someone who said they had found two dead dogs behind a padlocked door at a Bancroft home.

Authorities said a foul odor became so bad for the people who were renting the home that they decided to break into the room to investigate, where the found two dead dogs in an advanced state of decomposition.

Authorities said one of the dogs appeared to have been partially eaten by the other. Investigators believe the dogs had died over the summer of 2021, before the renters had moved in.

Shiawassee County Animal Control deputy Kirt Stechschulte said it was one of the worst animal cruelty cases he has ever investigated.

The dogs’ owner, Jordan Hoisington, was charged on two felony counts of animals - killing/torturing. She was arraigned March 1 and her bond was set at $7,500.

