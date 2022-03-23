Advertisement

Scientists discover a new form of ice, could be found outside of solar system

UNLV physicists pioneered a new laser-heating technique in a diamond anvil cell as part of...
UNLV physicists pioneered a new laser-heating technique in a diamond anvil cell as part of their discovery of a new form of ice.(Chris Higgins)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 8:15 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Physicists have discovered a new form of ice, something they say redefines the properties of water at high pressures.

A team of scientists working in Nevada Extreme Conditions Lab at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pioneered a new method for measuring the properties of water under high pressure, according to a recent report from the university.

The scientists at the lab said the water sample was first squeezed between the tips of two opposite-facing diamonds - freezing into several jumbled ice crystals. The ice was then subjected to a laser-heating technique that temporarily melted it before it quickly reformed into a powder-like collection of tiny crystals.

By incrementally raising the pressure and periodically blasting it with the laser beam, the team observed the water ice transition from a known cubic phase, Ice-VII, to the newly discovered intermediate and tetragonal phase Ice-VIIt, before settling into another known phase, Ice-X.

UNLV reports the research team had been working to understand the behavior of high-pressure water that may be present in the interior of distant planets.

Zach Grande, a UNLV graduate student, led the work, which also demonstrated that the transition to Ice-X, when water stiffens aggressively, occurs at much lower pressures than previously thought, according to the university’s report.

“Zach’s work has demonstrated that this transformation to an ionic state occurs at much lower pressures than ever thought before,” said UNLV physicist Ashkan Salamat. “It’s the missing piece and the most precise measurements ever on water at these conditions.”

Researchers said solid water, or ice, forms different solid materials based on variable temperatures and pressure conditions, like carbon creating diamond or graphite. And water is exceptional in this aspect as there are at least 20 solid forms of ice currently known.

It’s unlikely to find this new phase of ice on the surface of Earth, but it is likely a common ingredient within the mantle of Earth and in large moons and water-rich planets outside of our solar system, according to UNLV.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Mason Police Cruiser
Suspected knife-wielding man quickly apprehended by Mason police after school bus scare

Latest News

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure medications.
What to do if your Pfizer blood pressure medicine was recalled
House Dems call for internal investigation into former speaker Lee Chatfield’s office
House Dems call for internal investigation into former speaker Lee Chatfield’s office
Voting generic
White House releases report on Native American voting rights
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un,...
Dialing up pressure, North Korea tests long-range missile
In this Jan. 10, 2022, photo, Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey gives his state of the state...
Arizona House votes to prohibit gender-reassignment surgery