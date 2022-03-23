Reservations required at Yosemite this summer
(WILX) - Looking to leave it all behind and spend a few days in one of America’s best national parks this summer?
You’ll need to use a computer. The National Parks Service says all visitors to Yosemite from May 20 through Sept. 30 are going to need a reservation.
The system went live today. The reservation fee is $2, which does not go towards the $35 entrance fee.
To make a reservation, visit the Recreation.gov.
