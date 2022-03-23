Advertisement

Reservations required at Yosemite this summer

Reservations required at Yosemite this summer
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WILX) - Looking to leave it all behind and spend a few days in one of America’s best national parks this summer?

Related: Capital Region International Airport debuts new state-of-the-art luggage scanners

You’ll need to use a computer. The National Parks Service says all visitors to Yosemite from May 20 through Sept. 30 are going to need a reservation.

The system went live today. The reservation fee is $2, which does not go towards the $35 entrance fee.

To make a reservation, visit the Recreation.gov.

More: Travel news

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop
Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A dog mauled a 7-mnth-old girl in the 3700 block of Columbia Drive in Martinez, Georgia,...
7-month-old girl killed, grandma injured in dog attack
Students sent home, East Lansing Police investigating after middle school threat

Latest News

Charlotte city officials meet with volunteer firefighters in effort to rebuild department
Charlotte city officials meet with volunteer firefighters in effort to rebuild department
Yik Yak
Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak
Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak
Michigan State University students, staff concerned over return of Yik Yak
March 20-26 is Severe Weather Awareness Week. The News 10 First Alert Weather Team is here to...
Severe Weather Awareness Week - Thursday: Emergency Kits