Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run

Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.(WILX)
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT
VERMONTVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police are still searching for the person that drove off without notifying them after hitting a pedestrian.

Michigan State Police said a 60-year-old man was found on March 12 lying in the street in Vermontville. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he is still recovering.

The cause of his injuries is believed to be a hit-and-run.

Now, police are releasing a photo and description of a vehicle they suspect was involved in the incident. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying who was driving it that night.

The vehicle, pictured below, is described as tan in color. Police say it may be a 2000-2006 GMC Yukon or a Chevrolet Tahoe.

Anyone with information about the incident or the vehicle is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Lansing Post at 517-322-1907.

Vehicle suspected in March 12, 2022 hit-and-run. MSP Lansing Post: 517-322-1907
Vehicle suspected in March 12, 2022 hit-and-run. MSP Lansing Post: 517-322-1907(WILX)

