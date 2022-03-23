Advertisement

In My View: Okemos’ new coach has an up-hill battle

In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Updated: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Through all my years, I don’t remember a first-year area head high school football coach who will face the challenges as will Efe Scott-Emuakpor.

Read: Okemos High School Finds New Football Coach

He’s the new 28-year-old head coach at Okemos and, let’s just say, he takes over with a bare cupboard. Okemos has a 23-game losing streak with few players on its roster from last fall.

In my view, if he wins three games this fall, he is the national coach of the year; if he wins two, he’s the Michigan coach of the year and if he wins one, he is the greater Lansing coach of the year. He will need all the help and support he can possibly get.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Mason Police Cruiser
Suspected knife-wielding man quickly apprehended by Mason police after school bus scare

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Don’t underestimate Michigan
In My View: What’s next for Spartan basketball?
In My View: Lions have a haul coming
In My View: With Rodgers at Green Bay, is there hope for the Lions?