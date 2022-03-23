In My View: Okemos’ new coach has an up-hill battle

OKEMOS, Mich. (WILX) - Through all my years, I don’t remember a first-year area head high school football coach who will face the challenges as will Efe Scott-Emuakpor.

He’s the new 28-year-old head coach at Okemos and, let’s just say, he takes over with a bare cupboard. Okemos has a 23-game losing streak with few players on its roster from last fall.

In my view, if he wins three games this fall, he is the national coach of the year; if he wins two, he’s the Michigan coach of the year and if he wins one, he is the greater Lansing coach of the year. He will need all the help and support he can possibly get.

