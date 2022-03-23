MSU Baseball Game Postponed

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inclement weather wiped out Michigan State’s scheduled home baseball game Wednesday against Purdue/Fort Wayne. It will be made up at 6:35pm on Wednesday, April 27th. The Spartans, 10-7 on the season, face more shaky weather this week end when they are due to open the Big Ten schedule with three games against Illinois. Friday’s first pitch is set for 4:05pm followed by 1:05pm single games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.