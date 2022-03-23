Advertisement

MSU Baseball Game Postponed

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:56 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Inclement weather wiped out Michigan State’s scheduled home baseball game Wednesday against Purdue/Fort Wayne. It will be made up at 6:35pm on Wednesday, April 27th. The Spartans, 10-7 on the season, face more shaky weather this week end when they are due to open the Big Ten schedule with three games against Illinois. Friday’s first pitch is set for 4:05pm followed by 1:05pm single games on both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop

Latest News

FILE - Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) celebrates in the end zone after...
Hill Excited to Join Dolphins
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Mariners Add to Their Bullpen
Seattle Mariners J.P. Crawford, left, and Kyle Lewis leap back-to-back as they celebrate the...
Mariners Bolster Their Bullpen
INTERVIEW: Bob Baffert talks about his Breeders' Cup contingent
Baffert Still Active With His Horses
The Legends Race is a popular between-innings event held during Arizona Diamondbacks games at...
Diamondbacks Sign Key Pitcher to Deal