Michigan State Police seek 2 accused of throwing concrete onto US-131

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers in Grand Rapids are looking for two wanted in connection with concrete thrown onto a freeway.

The incident happened at about 6:20 p.m. Monday.

According to authorities, two young men or boys were throwing pieces of concrete at moving vehicles on southbound US-131, near 76th Street. Police said two vehicles were damaged.

Police said one of the victims described the suspects as being young, white and with short hair. They reportedly fled toward railroad tracks. Troopers were not able to locate the two.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact MSP Trooper Greene at 616-866-4411.

In 2017, a 32-year-old father was killed in Michigan when rocks were thrown onto I-75 in Genesee County. The teen who threw the rock off the overpass that killed Kenneth White pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to three years in prison in 2019. The other four teenagers involved pleaded guilty to juvenile manslaughter and three received probation.

In October 2020, a woman was seriously injured when a 40-pound sandbag was thrown onto I-96 in Lyon Township. A 41-year-old man from Brighton pleaded no contest and was sentenced to four to 15 years

