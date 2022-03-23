Suspected knife-wielding man quickly apprehended by Mason police after school bus scare

MASON, Mich. (WILX) - Police scrambled Wednesday to find a man who allegedly brandished a knife near children at a bus stop by Green Park Apartments, causing the children to run in fear.

The Mason Police Department said that they received reports on Wednesday morning of a man brandishing a knife near children at the bus stop. Units were sent to investigate and parents were immediately notified of the incident.

As they searched the area, police identified a 23-year-old man as a person of interest, though they were not immediately able to locate them. To ensure students felt comfortable exiting their bus after school, the Mason Police Department planned to have law enforcement present at the bus stops.

However, over the next hours they were able to locate the suspect in the incident and take them into custody.

“Suspect related to school bus incident this am is now in custody,” Mason Police wrote on their social media. “We still plan to have a law enforcement presence in this area (if staff is available), so the students feel comfortable.”

Mason police have not yet said whether they intend to charge the suspect. News 10 will keep you update as more information becomes available.

