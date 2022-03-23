Make an Impact: WILX Diaper Drive aims to help those who can’t afford diapers

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many know how difficult it is to raise a child. The odd hours, the safety concerns and of course the frequent diaper changing.

Now, imagine what it must be like for parents who can’t afford diapers.

That’s why the Capital Area Diaper Bank exists. They collect diapers and other baby supplies for those who cannot afford them. It’s a nonprofit that partners with agencies and church diaper banks in Eaton, Clinton, Ingham, and Shiawassee counties.

“Capital Area Diaper Bank will supply a sufficient and reliable supply of baby diapers and incontinent supplies at no charge to the Homeless and low income families with children in diapers,” organizers wrote on their website.

They also provide incontinence supplies to seniors and those with disabilities who need them and cannot afford them. But the biggest need is for children’s diapers.

Organizers wrote, “We believe the access to a dependable source of diapers and incontinence supplies will help to improve the health and wellbeing of the children, by helping sustain the families and individuals in a time of crisis.”

Now, News 10 is helping out.

All week you can drop off supplies at WILX or at any of the drop off locations listed below. They are collecting:

Baby diapers, sizes Newborn to Size 7.

Baby wipes

Baby formula

Nonperishable baby food

Baby wash

Baby lotion

Goodnight brand diapers S/M, L/XL (Greatest need are for these diapers)

Adult men and women diaper guards Blue pads

Adult wipes

Adult briefs in Sizes 2X and 3X (can only accept brief-type diapers in adult sizes)

Drop off Locations:

You can drop off the supplies at any of these locations.

1. WILX STUDIOS

500 AMERICAN ROAD, LANSING

2. ORIGAMI REHABILITATION

3181 SANDHILL ROAD, MASON AND 137 S. MARKETPLACE BLVD, LANSING

3. B2 OUTLET

438 EDGEWOOD BLVD, #114, LANSING

4. ANGEL HANDS COMMUNITY OUTREACH

110 NORTH SAGINAW STREET, OWOSSO

5. FREETAIL STORE (LANSING MALL WEST END NEXT TO KAY JEWELERS)

5466 W SAGINAW HWY, LANSING

6. DELONG & COMPANY

131 SOUTH MAIN STREET, EATON RAPIDS

7. ONCE UPON A CHILD

5827 WEST SAGINAW HIGHWAY, LANSING

8. MORRIE’S

MORRIE’S GRAND LEDGE FORD LINCOLN: 6080 E. SAGINAW HIGHWAY, GRAND LEDGE AND MORRIE’S OKEMOS FORD: 1830 W. GRAND RIVER, OKEMOS

Phone bank

If you can’t donate in person and would still like to donate, WILX will be hosting a NEWS 10 Phone Bank on Friday 3/25 during our newscasts at: 4:30 a.m. - 7 a.m., 11:00 - 11:30 a.m., 4:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Volunteers will be on hand to answer your calls and take your monetary donations over the phone to purchase products in need. You can donate directly HERE and learn more about the Capital Area Diaper Bank and the amazing work they do by clicking HERE.

