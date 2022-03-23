Jackson YMCA switches to 24/7 operations

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - If you work out at the Jackson YMCA, you now have more chances to get that cardio in.

The Y’s Summit Township Branch, located on Ferguson Road, is now open 24 hours a day. YMCA members will have to sign up to get the 24-hour access and purchase a key fob for $24.

There is also a small access fee of $4.99.

For more information, visit the official Summit 24/7 Fitness website here.

