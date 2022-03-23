Advertisement

First Alert Weather Forecast

More Showers Adding Snow To The Mix
WILX Weather Webcast 3/24/2022 PM
By Andy Provenzano
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Showers have been widely scattered today but as we head toward sunset look for areas of light rain and patchy drizzle. Even a few snow flakes may mix in overnight. Lows tonight will be low to mid 30s.

Friday the precipitation is confined to late in the day. We will be mostly cloudy. Some of the midday sunshine will help us get to the mid 40s. The next low pressure that moves our way will mean more precipitation for later Friday and parts of Saturday. Friday evening rain showers return and after midnight it turns to snow showers. Snow showers will last into Saturday morning with a dusting or coating of snow in some parts of the area. Mostly cloudy and breezy afternoon will keep temperatures in the 30s.

Very cold nights over the weekend with teens for lows Sunday night. Sunday has sunshine but temps will only reach the low to mid 30s. More sun on Monday and still upper 30s. Tuesday will be the transition to more wet weather for the midweek next week. We stay below normal for temps all next week.

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar and severe weather notifications on your smartphone.

ALMANAC INFORMATION FOR March 24, 2022

  • Average High: 48º Average Low 28º
  • Lansing Record High: 82° 1910
  • Lansing Record Low: -10° 1965
  • Jackson Record High: 80º 1939
  • Jackson Record Low: -4º 1965

