Fife Released From Indiana Basketball Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Indiana basketball coach Mike Woodson has released assistant Dane Fife. Woodson just finished his first season in Bloomington and his team compiled a 21-14 record. Fife was a star at Indiana through 2002 after graduating from Clarkston High School. Prior to his Indiana appointment he spent ten seasons as an assistant to Tom Izzo at Michigan State. No reason for the dismissal has been issued.

