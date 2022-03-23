Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,558 new cases, 86 deaths over past 2 days

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,558 new cases of COVID and 86 deaths Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 779 cases per day, a rise from Monday’s average of 475.

State totals now sit at 2,074,568 cases and 32,714 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop. As of Wednesday, 468 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since late-July.

The state’s positivity dropped from Monday’s 4.35% to 3% Wednesday.

As of March 23, 2022, there are officially 7,619 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

County Confirmed COVID cases Confirmed Omicron cases COVID-related deaths Clinton County 13,659 14 194 Eaton County 22,150 29 373 Ingham County 53,045 101 720 Jackson County 34,143 85 522 Shiawassee County 14,278 14 211

