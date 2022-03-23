Advertisement

Coronavirus Report: Michigan reports 1,558 new cases, 86 deaths over past 2 days

As of March 23, 2022, there are officially 7,619 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays...
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services releases COVID data on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 3:11 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,558 new cases of COVID and 86 deaths Wednesday.

During that timeframe, the state averaged 779 cases per day, a rise from Monday’s average of 475.

State totals now sit at 2,074,568 cases and 32,714 deaths since the pandemic began two years ago.

The hospitalizations have continued to drop. As of Wednesday, 468 adults are hospitalized with COVID, the lowest since late-July.

The state’s positivity dropped from Monday’s 4.35% to 3% Wednesday.

As of March 23, 2022, there are officially 7,619 confirmed cases of the omicron variant in the state.

CountyConfirmed COVID casesConfirmed Omicron casesCOVID-related deaths
Clinton County13,65914194
Eaton County22,15029373
Ingham County53,045101720
Jackson County34,14385522
Shiawassee County14,27814211

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
Police are investigating after a shooting at a bus stop left a 20-year-old man dead. Two...
Lansing police identify 20-year-old shot and killed at bus stop

Latest News

Mid-Michigan emergency response services in crisis mode caused by EMS staffing shortages
Mason parents want full-time in-person learning.
Mason Public School District to host townhall meeting to seek input on new superintendent
Sparty says "Mask Up!" as Michigan State University implements mask and vaccine mandates.
Michigan State University to host vaccination clinic at Breslin Center
Mason schools seek input on new superintendent
MSU to host vaccination clinic at Breslin Center