PHOTOS: Community kitchen, job training center coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - Some at-risk kids in Jackson will soon have a brand new kitchen to learn brand new skills.

Tuesday night the Jackson City Council approved spending $2.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to make it happen. It will be in the basement of the former Masonic Temple on Cortland Street.

The goal is to teach culinary skills to at-risk youth between the ages of 16 and 25.

It will also give entrepreneurs the opportunity to test out their business before committing to building a restaurant of their own in Jackson.

“The development and investment to build the community kitchens is more than just an investment into the Masonic Temple, it is also an investment into the development of existing and aspiring food businesses in the City of Jackson,” Jackson Mayor Daniel Mahoney said.

The money will also go towards installing an elevator to help people get down to the basement kitchen along with renovations to the first floor of the building.

The City of Jackson received $31 million in ARP funds in July 2021. Since then, over $10 million has been set aside for gun violence reduction efforts, public safety improvements, affordable housing initiatives, and infrastructure overhauls.

Residents can track this spending through the City’s website by visiting cityofjackson.org/ARP.

