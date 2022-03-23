Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A person familiar with the moves says the Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension. The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks along with their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year. Hill’s agent said the next extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which includes $67.5 million guaranteed.

