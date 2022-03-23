Advertisement

Chiefs Trade Tyreek Hill

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass ahead of Cincinnati Bengals...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) catches a pass ahead of Cincinnati Bengals free safety Jessie Bates (30) during the first half of the AFC championship NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:02 PM EDT
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - A person familiar with the moves says the Kansas City Chiefs have traded wide receiver Tyreek Hill to Miami for a package of draft picks, and the Dolphins are giving the three-time All-Pro a $120 million, four-year contract extension. The Chiefs will get the Dolphins’ first- and second-round picks along with their fourth-rounder in this year’s draft, and fourth- and sixth-round picks next year. Hill’s agent said the next extension from Miami includes $72.2 million guaranteed. The value of the deal surpasses the five-year contract that Davante Adams signed after he was traded from Green Bay to Las Vegas last week, which includes $67.5 million guaranteed.

