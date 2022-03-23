Celebrating National Cleaning Week with Dazzle Cleaning Service

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Just in time for National Cleaning Week it’s time to start thinking about some spring cleaning! Did you know that the average American spends six hours a week cleaning their house? If you don’t have the time for that, Dazzle Cleaning Service is ready to help clean your house.

Plus, Dazzle Cleaning Service supports the non-profit, Cleaning for a Reason, by providing free house cleaning services to families undergoing cancer treatment. Check out the videos to learn more!

