Celebrating National Cleaning Week with Dazzle Cleaning Service

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 5:27 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Just in time for National Cleaning Week it’s time to start thinking about some spring cleaning! Did you know that the average American spends six hours a week cleaning their house? If you don’t have the time for that, Dazzle Cleaning Service is ready to help clean your house.

Plus, Dazzle Cleaning Service supports the non-profit, Cleaning for a Reason, by providing free house cleaning services to families undergoing cancer treatment. Check out the videos to learn more!

