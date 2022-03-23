Capital Region International Airport debuts new state-of-the-art luggage scanners

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new piece of airport scanning equipment made its debut in Mid-Michigan.

Officials from the Transport Security Administration and Capital Region International Airport demonstrated new computed tomography machines at airport checkpoints Wednesday.

Aside from detecting dangerous items, they can get passengers through the security line faster.

“We are showing off our new technology at the checkpoint. It’s called computed tomography,” said Jessica Mayle, with the TSA. “This gives our officers a better view of people’s carry-on bags as they put them through the machine. I think people are used to 2D images, this is a 3D image that officers can skew and stretch and rotate 360 degrees on screen, so they are able to see what’s inside bags a lot better and resolve some of the issues without having to manually take apart a bag and find the item.”

TSA officials said the best way to avoid getting your bag searched is to pack properly and steer clear of things that will signal the alarm. Additionally, the TSA has an online PreCheck system that that aims to make a smoother screening process. An estimated 94% of passengers who use PreCheck reportedly get through airport security lines within five minutes.

More information can be found on the official TSA PreCheck website here.

