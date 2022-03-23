Camp Kesem MSU excited to host in-person fundraiser and summer camp

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Camp Kesem, driven by college students, is a nationwide nonprofit that supports children whose parents have or have had cancer with free year-round services.

Michigan State University has their very own chapter who are not only super excited to host in-person camp this year, but also put on their major fundraiser this weekend.

The word ‘Kesem’ means magic and ‘magical’ is often the word used to describe the memories made at Camp Kesem.

“It was probably the best five days of my entire life. It was the best experience in the world,” said co-director of Camp Kesem MSU, Colton Tinsley.

Colton and his co-director, Carleigh use their time to create a camp where kids can escape, but also make connections with those who are going through similar experiences.

“We serve children who’ve been affected by their parents cancer throughout the year,” said Carleigh. “So these children that we serve are age 6 through 18 and there’s chapters all around the US, but here in the state of Michigan, we have some at Michigan State, U of M and Grand Valley State.

Not only can campers feel support among each other, but so can the counselors who are all volunteers.

“Cancer has affected my family in major ways,” Carleigh explained. “So coming to camp as a counselor and helping kiddos who are very similar situations to myself has been very rewarding for me. I wish I would have known as Camp when I was younger.”

For the past two years, the pandemic has limited to Kesem to share the magic through the screens with their online camps and virtual activities.

“Going from serving 160 children every single summer to maybe only serving 40 to 45 kids virtually for the summer hurt a lot because you know a lot of caregivers and a lot of campers we’re like, I don’t really want to do the virtual we’ve been on Zoom for so long now, so it hurt us camper recruitment wise.”

But this year, the summer camp is back in person and not only the councilors excited but so are the campers because camp applications are skyrocketing.

Because Kesem is seeing a huge increase in campers, the non-profit is raising money.

To ensure its programs are free to participating families, the MSU chapter fundraises year-round to meet its overall goal of $35,000- but their biggest fundraiser is the ‘Make the Magic” Gala and silent auction.

The event is this Saturday, March 26 at 6-9 p.m. at the MSU Horticulture Gardens.

Not only do organizers hope this event can really raise money, but more importantly create a space where Kesem magic will truly shine.

“I’m excited because our campers that are campers now get to meet are alumni who might have been campers like 10 years ago so they know that like no matter where you are in a time line of life, there’s always gonna be Kesem to support you and carry you through,” said Sophia Austin, one of the event coordinators.

If you can’t make Saturday’s event, you can still donate year-round here: https://www.kesem.org/chapters/michigan

