Bipartisan bill would extend statute of limitations on sexual assault cases in Michigan

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lawmakers were at the Lansing Center Wednesday morning to introduce a bill that would extend the statute of limitations on sexual assault cases.

State Reps. Kelly Breen (D-Novi), Julie Brixie (D-Meridian Township), and John Damoose (R-Harbor Springs) were joined by advocates and survivors of Larry Nassar, Robert Anderson, and others to introduce the bipartisan legislation.

More: New proposal would make it easier for sexual assault victims to come forward in Michigan

“Fixing our laws is a critical first step. We must make it right for the countless survivors who have been failed by our laws in the past,” said Breen. “Our package would give all survivors a second opportunity to file claims against their abusers and those responsible. No survivor should be left behind, and no abuser should be protected by our laws.”

“Michigan is the only state to pass a law restricting survivors’ access to justice based on the identity of their abuser,” Brixie said. “It’s not about who committed the abuse: It’s about those who survived it. The Legislature should not be dictating which survivors have access to justice. Our bills allow justice for all survivors.”

“Those who have had their precious innocence stolen from them deserve the healing that comes with justice. That is the entire purpose of these bills,” Damoose said. “These bills are not a sweeping indictment of our great institutions, but a recognition of the sad fact that hidden amongst them have been a few terrible predators whose sins must be brought into the light. Our state must stand with the survivors of such horrific abuse.”

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.