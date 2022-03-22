Your Health: Do muscles have memory?

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - COVID has forced many people to take time off from the gym. When you’re on a hiatus, you might be concerned about losing the progress you’ve built, but new research shows your muscles have memories -- Muscle memory

“As long as you stay active, you’re creating muscle memory, you’re in the process of that,” said fitness expert Curtis McGee.

Every time you work out, you build a foundation of strength and endurance, so your muscles literally remember what they’re supposed to do.

“If I ran a mile and I’m used to running a mile and I stop running a mile for a while, and then I begin to start running a mile, there’s a chance that I will adapt to that much faster than never having run a mile,” McGee said.

A new study conducted in mice suggests you can build muscle memory no matter how long it’s been since you’ve hit the gym. Researchers found animals that participated in weighted-wheel workouts were able to add more muscle more quickly when they retrained after 12 weeks of inactivity, compared to the mice that never trained. A 12-week hiatus is roughly 10% of a mouse’s lifespan. Scientists believe the study suggests humans’ muscles should remain primed to respond to the exercises when they start again -- even years later.

“All you’re doing is recalling it,” said McGee.

The bottom line is no workout is a wasted one!

More: Health stories

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.