Watching Your Wallet: Ways to save money at the gas pump

By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:48 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With gas prices still high, it’s time to find ways to save money at the pump.

We all feel the pain at the pump when filling up, but if you make an effort and plan ahead there are ways to cut fuel costs.

For instance, there are few tried and true apps out there. The Gas Buddy app shows you where to find the cheapest gas near you. It also has a ‘Pay with GasBuddy’ feature that lets you save several cents off per gallon when you pay with its prepaid gas card.

Get Upside is another app that shows you participating gas station with a percentage off the price. You still pay with your on credit card but you “check in” on the app to get the savings.

AAA suggests mapping your route before you leave the house, driving the shortest distances possible.

If you can avoid peak travel times like rush hour. Combine all errands into one trip and use cruise control when you can. Also, take any heavy items out of the trunk of your car -- all simple and subtle ways to cut down on how much gas your vehicle uses on each trip.

