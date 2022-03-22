Advertisement

Vikings Give Smith Three Year Deal

FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit...
FILE - Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55) plays against the Detroit Lions during the first half of an NFL football game in Detroit, Dec. 13, 2020. The Green Bay Packers signed outside linebacker Preston Smith to a contract extension and released outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith and offensive lineman Billy Turner in a flurry of moves before the start of the free-agency period. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)(Paul Sancya | AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:34 PM EDT
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - The Minnesota Vikings and free agent outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith have agreed to contract terms. Smith gets a three-year deal worth $42 million with incentives that can push the value to $47 million. He gives the Vikings a pass-rushing boost after being released by the rival Packers last week. Smith was a Pro Bowl pick in 2019 and 2020 with a combined 26 sacks in 32 sacks. He played in only one game last season because of a back injury.

