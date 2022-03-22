‘Very frustrating’ -- Lansing residents respond to illegal dumping at Bancroft Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are asking for assistance in locating and identifying two subjects and their vehicles.

According to authorities, the two were captured on video illegally dumping a heap of garbage at Bancroft Park on Friday.

As the weather warms up, Bancroft Park is the perfect place to walk your dog or go for a run, but rather than use the park for wholesome activities, some people decided to use it as a dumping ground.

The Lansing Police Department are looking for two people who illegally dumped trash at the park and sped away. Luckily, someone at the park was able to capture them on video.

Taylor Patterson wasn’t the person who took the video, but they saw the heap of garbage after the suspects had left.

“You know, I really enjoy this park and I know a lot of other people like to run and take their kids here and stuff, so, to have it kind of be dirty is a little frustrating,” Patterson said.

He believes when people leave their trash -- even if it’s just a plastic cup -- it’s almost as if the city and the people end up working against each other to keep the parks clean.

“You want everyone to pick up their water bottles and pick up after their dog and stuff but I guess not everybody feels the same way about it as I do,” Patterson said.

As Michigan continues to get warmer, people will be more likely to get outside and use the parks, but according to the Lansing Director of Parks And Recreation, picking up trash deters his employees from being able to get them ready.

“Lining fields or getting or getting the baseball fields ready, or putting up tennis nets -- all of those things that are the activities that we want to see in parks, and yes, this detracts from that,” director Brett Kaschinske said.

He added this kind of thing isn’t just frustrating for the city, but for everyone that pays taxes because that money has to be spent taking care of other people’s messes.

“They see somebody that is destroying something that is very personal to them,” Kaschinske said. “This type of behavior is very frustrating.”

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Dumping is legal in Michigan. To report illegal dumping, contact the Lansing Public Services Department at 517-483-4455 or the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy -- Pollution Emergency Alerting System at 800-292-4706.

