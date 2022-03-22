Advertisement

Today’s Studio 10 Tidbit is about something that happened on this day in history

By Holly Harper
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -It was on this date in 1997 that comet Hale-Bopp made its closest approach to earth in the skies over the northern hemisphere.

Hale-Bopp is known for being one of the most-watched comets in history and it was most spectacular in the northern hemisphere and visible to the naked eye for about 18 months.

According to NASA, with an absolute magnitude of -1, the comet was one of the brightest comets to reach the inner solar system in recorded history.

Hale-Bopp appeared 1,000 times brighter than Halley’s comet did at the same distance.

The comet’s next pass is predicted for the year 4397.

Looking for more fun facts? Be sure to head to the East Lansing Public Library to learn more!

