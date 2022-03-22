‘Thorough and precise’ -- New tools aimed at making Michigan’s voter registration list more accurate

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Voter registration has been updated by The Michigan Bureau of Elections. It now provides new tools the Secretary of State says are designed to ensure the voter list is the most accurate in state history.

“Michigan’s voter registration list is more accurate than ever before thanks to the work we’ve done in recent years to ensure accessible elections with secure list-maintenance protocols,” said Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

In 2019, Michigan joined the Electronic Registration Information Center, a national network that compares the registration lists of dozens of member states to identify when voters die or move out of state. This allows member states to update or cancel their registrations accordingly.

Michigan now utilizes this data, in addition to the state driver file and data on Michigan residents who surrender their driver’s licenses out of state, to maintain the voter list.

“Since 2019, the bureau and clerks across the state have cancelled 330,374 voter registrations of deceased citizens, 176,808 registrations for citizens no longer residing at their registered address, and 7,294 records for citizens who requested cancellation,” Benson’s office said in a release.

Although the Secretary of State says the new systems are accurate, voters are still encouraged to check the status of their registration at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Voters who are marked inactive can still vote, and for voters whose registration has been cancelled may re-register online up 15 days before an election. They may also re-register in person at a local clerks office through Election Day.

“The statewide mailings, interstate data sharing, daily reconciliation with the driver file, and other activities we’re conducting constitute the most thorough and precise list maintenance initiative in Michigan history,” said Benson. “It’s shameful that legislative leaders are attacking Michigan’s democracy by spreading lies and misinformation about the state’s voter list in an attempt to undermine public faith in our elections, but we will continue to manage the list transparently and in accordance with the law.”

