Suspect in Clinton County police shootout identified, arraigned

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man alleged to have been in a shootout with police has now been arraigned.

Police said officials with the Michigan State Police (MSP) Fugitive and Emergency Support teams went to a residence on March 17 in Clinton County to attempt a felony arrest of Corey Michael Galesk, a 34-year-old man from Saint Johns. Police said as teams made contact at the residence Galesk fired on the troopers, who returned fire.

Galesk was struck by gunfire and was taken to a nearby hospital. He survived his wounds, was then taken to jail and charged. A 34-year-old woman living at the home, identified as Keely Marie Glass, was also arrested and taken into custody on an unrelated warrant.

“The suspect in the officer involved shooting was released from hospital on 3/19 and lodged at Clinton County Jail,” Michigan State Police wrote in a social media post. “Corey Michael Galesk was arraigned on 3/21 at the 65th-A D.C. in Saint Johns.”

Galesk has been charged with 10 counts of Assault With Intent to Murder, 10 counts of Felony Firearm, eight counts of Resisting and Obstruction, two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver and two counts Maintaining a Drug house.

His bond was set at $4,000,000.

Glass was arraigned on eight counts of Resisting and Obstruction, two counts of Possession With Intent to Deliver and two counts Maintaining a Drug house.

Her bond was set at $75,000.

