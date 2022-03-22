Advertisement

Sparrow: increase in drug deaths continues

The number of deaths in some categories rose by more than 60%
The national number of overdose deaths for 2020—more than 93,000—is the highest number of overdose deaths ever recorded in a 12-month period.(AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 9:48 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Health System says a devastating trend is not slowing down. The health care provider says drug deaths increased in the five mid-Michigan counties it serves over the last three months of 20-21.

The 2021 fourth-quarter report, which spans October 1 to December 31, shows drug-related deaths increased by more than 66% compared to the same time in 2020.

  • Opioid-related deaths increased by 33% and fentanyl-related deaths rose by 52%.
  • Sparrow Health says 63% of all drug-related deaths reported during that time period were due to two or more substances.
  • Nearly 24% of all drug-related deaths reported also involved alcohol.
  • The only decrease found in the report was benzodiazepine-related deaths, which dropped 37.5%.

For a list of statistical reports from Sparrow’s office of the medical examiner, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

