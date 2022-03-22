Royals Add Mondesi

ANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Royals have agreed to a $3 million contract with shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a $1.3 million deal with first baseman Ryan O’Hearn, avoiding arbitration with both of the players before today’s deadline for teams and players to submit numbers. The 26-year-old Mondesi has been a dynamic player when he’s been healthy. But he has only played more than 100 games in a season once in six seasons, and he hit just .230 with six homers and 15 steals while limited to 35 games last season. O’Hearn got a significant bump from the $570,500 he made last season, even though he hit just .225 with nine homers and 29 RBIs in 84 games.

