Oxford residents discuss how to spend donations following shooting

OXFORD, Mich. (WILX) - The community of Oxford is weighing in on how to distribute nearly $2 million in donations for survivors and families touched by last November’s deadly mass shooting at the high school.

There is $1.8 million available. At a town hall meeting Monday night, people said the money should go towards trauma counseling services.

“The trauma is still growing and it still is. it isn’t complete here,” said one parent identified only as Brandi. “There’s a lot of things that are just keeping people tied up in trauma and it’s ever growing. Just the fact that he was in the classroom. I thank my lucky stars I still have my son.”

The National Compassion Fund oversees the money. It’s a nonprofit that divvies up donations to victims of mass crimes.

