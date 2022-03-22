NBA Hands Out Fines

-NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has fined Jusuf Nurkic of the Portland Trail Blazers $40,000 for confronting a fan at a game in Indiana and throwing the person’s cellphone. The incident happened shortly after Sunday’s game between the Blazers and the Pacers. Nurkic approached the fan and walked within a few inches of the person before grabbing the person’s cellphone and tossing it into nearby seats. It was not clear what preceded the incident. A security guard walked between Nurkic and the fan after the phone was tossed. That’s when the Blazers’ center walked away.

NEW YORK (AP) - The NBA has fined Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley $20,000 and Milwaukee Bucks guard George Hill $15,000 for their roles in an on-court altercation during a matchup between the teams over the weekend. The incident happened with 2:11 left in the first quarter of what became Minnesota’s 138-119 victory on Saturday. Karl-Anthony Towns was shooting a free throw for Minnesota when the Timberwolves’ Taurean Prince and the Bucks’ Serge Ibaka began jostling for rebounding position. The NBA said Beverley “escalated the altercation” by shoving Ibaka from behind and Hill continued the altercation by shoving Beverley.

