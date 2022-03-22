MSU Gymnastics Qualifies for NCAA Meet

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s gymnastics team was named to the Seattle Regional Tuesday. It’s a three day event beginnning March 30th. MSU is ranked 12th in the nation and finished second in the Big Ten meet. It’s MSU’s first NCAA Regional appearance since 2016.

