MSU Gymnastics Qualifies for NCAA Meet

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 4:20 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s gymnastics team was named to the Seattle Regional Tuesday. It’s a three day event beginnning March 30th. MSU is ranked 12th in the nation and finished second in the Big Ten meet. It’s MSU’s first NCAA Regional appearance since 2016.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

