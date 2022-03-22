Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a Twin Lake man wanted for an outstanding warrant.

According to authorities, Ryan Neil Lummen is wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder in connection with a targeted incident March 16. He was last seen in the Holton and Twin Lake areas and police consider him armed and dangerous.

Ryan is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Ryan Neil Lummen or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7462.

