Advertisement

Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’

Ryan Neil Lummen
Ryan Neil Lummen(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 3:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are looking for a Twin Lake man wanted for an outstanding warrant.

According to authorities, Ryan Neil Lummen is wanted for an outstanding warrant for assault with intent to murder in connection with a targeted incident March 16. He was last seen in the Holton and Twin Lake areas and police consider him armed and dangerous.

Ryan is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 215 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Ryan Neil Lummen or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State Police Grand Rapids Post at 616-866-4411 or Silent Observer at 231-722-7462.

More:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’

Latest News

First Alert Weather Morning Webcast 3/24/22
A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Business owners from across Lansing gathered March 23, 2022 to discuss how to bring more life...
Lansing plans to bring businesses back, revitalize downtown
Lansing plans to bring businesses back, revitalize downtown