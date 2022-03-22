Advertisement

Michigan childcare professionals eligible to recieve $1,000 each

Applications opened Tuesday for a portion of the $365 million made available
(MGN (via Pixabay))
By Erin Bowling
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:08 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The second round of the Child Care Stabilization Grant program began Tuesday.

The Child Care Stabilization Grant is an investment in child care providers across Michigan. It is a non-competitive grant for child care providers to help stabilize operations and support the health and safety of children and staff.

The first round provided funding for nearly 6,000 childcare providers and awarded bonuses to 38,000 childcare professionals.

Background: Michigan opens applications to give childcare workers $1,000 bonuses

“I remember how valuable any bit of childcare was when my girls were young. Today, I’m fighting to make sure every family has access to quality, affordable childcare that meets their needs,” said Governor Whitmer. “That starts with making sure our local childcare businesses can stay open and pay their staff a living wage.”

Any of Michigan’s 8,000 licensed childcare programs are able to apply for the second round until May 26, 2022. All eligible applicants will receive funding. Childcare professionals will be awarded through their employer and do not need to apply.

“These stabilization grants are investments that support families and will make our communities stronger,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist.

To apply for the grant program, visit grant program section of Michigan.gov.

