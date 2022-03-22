Advertisement

Lansing police seek suspect in nonfatal shooting

Police investigate Lansing shooting
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Monday night.

According to authorities, the victim is recovering, but he hasn’t given details regarding the shooting. Police said he told them a man shot him and took off.

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. on Malcolm X Street, not far from I-496 and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Related:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police have the parking lot of Parking Kingdom Life Church taped off for a homicide...
Lansing police take teen boys into custody in fatal bus stop shooting
New Orleans police released these images of the suspects, later identified as four teenagers.
4 teens arrested in brutal carjacking that severed elderly woman’s arm, killed her
Jordan Hoisington was charged with two counts of killing/torturing animals on March 1, 2022.
Shiawassee County woman faces killing, torturing animals charges after dead dogs found behind locked door
Police want to speak to the owner of this vehicle in relation to a hit-and-run in Vermontville.
Police ask for help, release picture of suspect vehicle in Vermontville hit-and-run
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’

Latest News

A rendering of the planned renovations at 6810 South Cedar Street.
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
New owner plans new life for Lansing club with troubled past
Business owners from across Lansing gathered March 23, 2022 to discuss how to bring more life...
Lansing plans to bring businesses back, revitalize downtown
Lansing plans to bring businesses back, revitalize downtown
Michigan Attorney General warns residents of rise in puppy scams
Michigan Attorney General warn residents of rise in puppy scams