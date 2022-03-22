Lansing police seek suspect in nonfatal shooting
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for the person responsible for a shooting Monday night.
According to authorities, the victim is recovering, but he hasn’t given details regarding the shooting. Police said he told them a man shot him and took off.
The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. on Malcolm X Street, not far from I-496 and Pennsylvania Avenue.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
