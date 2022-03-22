Lansing police: Missing 12-year-old boy located

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police announced Monday night that a missing 12-year-old boy in Lansing has been located.

Original story:

According to authorities, the boy is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red coat and jeans.

Police said he was last seen near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road in south Lansing.

Further details were not released.

Anyone who has seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

