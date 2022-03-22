Advertisement

Lansing police: Missing 12-year-old boy located

Missing person alert has been canceled
Missing 12-year-old boy
Missing 12-year-old boy(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: Mar. 21, 2022 at 10:53 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police announced Monday night that a missing 12-year-old boy in Lansing has been located.

Original story:

According to authorities, the boy is 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a red coat and jeans.

Police said he was last seen near the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and Jolly Road in south Lansing.

Further details were not released.

Anyone who has seen the boy or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

More: Missing in Michigan

