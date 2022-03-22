Advertisement

Ingham County sheriff’s deputy receives Medal of Valor

By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 7:16 PM EDT
MASON, Mich. (WILX) - An Ingham County sheriff’s deputy was honored by the National Sheriff’s Association Tuesday.

Deputy Richard Stack was chosen for the job he did finding suspects in two separate shootings in November. Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth nominated him for the National Sheriff’s Association Medal of Valor, which was presented to Stack at the Sheriff’s Office in Mason.

On Nov. 22, Stack was serving subpoenas in Lansing when he saw a man accused of shooting two people. Stack chased the man down until the suspect crashed his car.

A week later, Stack spotted the suspect in a shooting at the Kensington Meadows mobile home park in Lansing. Stack pulled him over and arrested him.

“Deputy Stack epitomizes what we all want from law enforcement, professionalism, honor, courage and poise under intense pressure,” Wriggelsworth said. “Most cops don’t have this happen twice in a career, let alone twice in the span of a week.”

Stack is also a captain in the U.S. Army assigned as an instructor to the Officer Candidate School.

