Former Hazel Park detective sentenced for embezzling public funds

HAZEL PARK, Mich. (WILX) - Former Hazel Park Detective, Sean Boucher, was sentenced for embezzling roughly $68,000 from public funds on separate occasions between 2013 and 2017.

In his victim impact statement, Hazel Park Chief of Police Brian Buchholz said, “The amount of time spent investigating Mr. Boucher’s crimes lasted over a year and a half and cost the city immensely.”

Boucher was placed on administrative leave Sept. 11, 2017, by the Hazel Park Police Department and suspended the following day. He resigned Sept. 15, 2017.

“His actions do not reflect the professionalism of the men and women of the Hazel Park Police Department. The FBI will continue to work alongside the Attorney General’s office and our law enforcement partners to hold corrupt police officers accountable for their actions.” said Josh Hauxhurst, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan.

Oakland County Circuit Court Judge Rae Lee Chabot sentenced Boucher to three years’ probation and seized a portion of his pension. The seized portion is anything that went into his pension on or after Jan. 1, 2013, when Boucher first began embezzling.

The other terms of the plea – restitution and MCOLES relinquishing – have already been met by Boucher.

