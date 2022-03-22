Advertisement

Celebrating National Ag Day with the Michigan Ag Council and the Mason FFA

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Studio 10 was ‘On The Road’ celebrating National Ag Day with the Michigan Ag Council and members of the Mason FFA. According to Noelle Nachreiner, the Executive Director for the Michigan Ag Council, there are more than 300 commodities grown in the state of Michigan and over 46,000 farms.

We also learned more about the FFA from Pete and William Barnum, a father and son team that are part of the Mason FFA program. Check out the videos to learn more and happy National Ag Day!

