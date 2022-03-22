Advertisement

Despite devastating fire, Oakland Hills will host two US Opens

Oakland Hills Country Club, damaged by fire, will host two US Opens
By Jake Draugelis
Published: Mar. 22, 2022 at 2:09 PM EDT
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (WILX) - When it burned, the community mourned how much history was lost. Now, history will be made again at Oakland Hills.

Background: Oakland Hills Clubhouse Burns Down

The clubhouse at Oakland Hills was built in 1922 and, in February, members were stunned when it caught on fire.

Police are investigating the incident which destroyed the century-old clubhouse. The club had just undergone a $12 million renovation in 2021.

Oakland County Sheriff Mike Bouchard recently showed video evidence salvaged by his team during their investigation, which provides more insight into how the fire started.

New evidence: Security recording salvaged from Oakland Hills Country Club fire

Now, there’s reason for club members to look forward rather than back. The USGA has announced a commitment of eight tournaments to Oakland Hills, including the two Men’s U.S. Opens.

The announcement was made by John Bodenhamer, USGA Chief Championships Officer.

“When we bring the U.S. Open back here in 2034, it will be 110 years after hosting one here in 1924,” Bodenhamer said. “Amazing to see a venue with a 110-year history with the U.S. Open, there aren’t many of those.”

Announced Tuesday, the tournaments scheduled at Oakland Hills are:

  • 2024 - U.S. Junior Amateur
  • 2029 - Women’s Amateur
  • 2031 - U.S. Women’s Open
  • 2034 - U.S. Open
  • 2038 - U.S. Girls Junior Amateur
  • 2042 - U.S. Women’s Open
  • 2047 - U.S. Amateur
  • 2051 - U.S. Open

Nothing can bring back the past, but these tournaments give the old club a bright future.

Club President Rick Palmer pointed out that, 40 years ago, members wrote out a vision statement for the club.

“Our golf courses and members have played, and will continue to play, an integral part of the history of golf in the United States. We are dedicated to providing the resources to preserve our courses as championship venues to host state, national and international championships,” Palmer read.

He added, “My fellow members; I say job well done!”

