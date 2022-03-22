2 juveniles facing charges in Clinton County in string of property destruction, vehicular arson

GREENBUSH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office has taken two juveniles into custody in connection with a string of property destruction.

According to authorities, law enforcement officers responded to six different destruction of property complaints in Greenbush Township on March 8. Victims had windows broken out of their homes and vehicles. This was followed by a report of arson of a vehicle on Saturday in the area and another complaint Tuesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said a K-9 was used Tuesday to canvas the area and a tip brought detectives to a home on Sevy Street, where they found two juvenile suspects. Authorities said the two juveniles were questioned and admitted to their involvement in all the complaints.

The juveniles were turned over to their parents and a report was sent to the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

