‘We have already seen what lead can do’ -- Michigan Attorney General calls for stronger lead protection

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel called on the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to tighten up federal protections against lead poisoning.

Health Department: Limit amount of Lake Superior fish eaten

Lead is a toxic metal that can cause serious and irreversible health effects. Children who have been exposed to lead, even at low levels, are at risk for neurological and physical problems, particularly during critical stages of development.

“We have already seen what lead can do when it gets into the water supply,” Nessel said. “I’m proud to stand with my colleagues in asking the EPA to strengthen its approach to childhood lead poisoning and the ways children can be exposed – not just through the water they drink, but also the very food that they eat, the paint and soil in their homes and daycares, and gasoline in cars driven nearby.”

The protections are especially relevant for children of color and those who live in low-income communities. Michigan joins a coalition of 18 other states in calling for the protections to be strengthened.

Video: Lansing police seek subjects in illegal dumping at Bancroft Park

The coalition is calling for:

Increasing resources for the enforcement of existing laws relating to lead paint in rental housing and amending existing regulations to require landlords to increase the frequency of inspections of houses with a history of lead paint hazards.

Developing proactive policies and standards for hazardous waste sites, drinking water, and other sources of lead exposure that are more protective of health and designed to reduce lead poisoning.

Developing aggressive deadlines for tightening standards, developing enforcement policies, and conducting an endangerment determination for lead in aviation gas under the Clean Air Act.

Identifying meaningful environmental justice targets to ensure that the communities most in need and the vulnerable are protected.

Encouraging inter-agency collaboration and data-sharing with other federal agencies such as HUD, OSHA, FAA, and FDA, and USDA.

Pledging allocations of federal funds to replace drinking water service lines containing lead reach struggling and historically marginalized communities.

Adopting federal regulations requiring testing of water and remediation of lead service lines and lead plumbing fixtures in public, charter, and private schools, and in childcare centers.

Expanding multi-language informational campaigns and blood lead testing programs to address “take-home lead” exposure -- lead from work that accumulates on a worker’s clothing and shoes.

Developing other specific metrics for achieving and evaluating success in lead reduction.

The Centers for Disease Control estimates children in at least four million households nationwide are exposed to high levels of lead.

Next:

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.