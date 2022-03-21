Watching Your Wallet: How much of a down payment is needed for homeownership

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts believe the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down payment.

According to a study at NerdWallet, 36% said not having enough saved for a down payment was the biggest thing standing in the way of home ownership.

The general rule of thumb has been a 20% down payment. So if you’re buying a $200,000 home, you’d need $40,000.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst and senior writer at NerdWallet, said that while she recommends 20%, there are other options out there.

“While a 20% down payment will save you in on the life of your loan and prevent you from having to pay private mortgage insurance, there are mortgage option available that allow you to put less down on a home, so 10%, 5%, even 3%,” Renter said.

FHA loans, for example, may require as little as 3.5% down for qualified borrowers. Additionally, some VA loans may have no-money-down options for qualified veterans, current military service members, and their spouses.

Bottom line don’t give up. Research your options. Talk to a lender.

