Advertisement

Watching Your Wallet: How much of a down payment is needed for homeownership

Watching Your Wallet: How much of a down payment is needed for homeownership
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:52 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Experts believe the biggest thing holding most people back from buying a home is the down payment.

According to a study at NerdWallet, 36% said not having enough saved for a down payment was the biggest thing standing in the way of home ownership.

The general rule of thumb has been a 20% down payment. So if you’re buying a $200,000 home, you’d need $40,000.

Elizabeth Renter, a data analyst and senior writer at NerdWallet, said that while she recommends 20%, there are other options out there.

“While a 20% down payment will save you in on the life of your loan and prevent you from having to pay private mortgage insurance, there are mortgage option available that allow you to put less down on a home, so 10%, 5%, even 3%,” Renter said.

FHA loans, for example, may require as little as 3.5% down for qualified borrowers. Additionally, some VA loans may have no-money-down options for qualified veterans, current military service members, and their spouses.

Bottom line don’t give up. Research your options. Talk to a lender.

More: Watching Your Wallet

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
All active volunteer Charlotte firefighters resign ‘effective immediately’
Corey Michael Galesk
Suspect in Clinton County police shootout identified, arraigned
Ryan Neil Lummen
Michigan State Police seek man accused of attempted murder, considered ‘armed and dangerous’
Exonerated brothers reunite in Lansing after decades in prison
Exonerated brothers reunited in Lansing after decades in prison
23 volunteer Charlotte firefighters resigned at a March 21, 2022 city council meeting.
Charlotte fire chief resigns following mass resignation of volunteer firefighters

Latest News

Michigan childcare professionals eligible to recieve $1,000 each
Gas pump
Watching Your Wallet: Ways to save money at the gas pump
Watching Your Wallet: Be cyber-smart when shopping
Watching Your Wallet: Smart car shopping