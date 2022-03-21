Advertisement

Vietnam-era helicopter on display at Holt American Legion

Vietnam-era helicopter on display at Holt VFW
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT
correction: American Legion post 238 was incorrectly called "VFW post 238" in the first version of this article. It has been updated with the correct location.

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - It’s not often you get to see Vietnam memorabilia, but a local community has just put one such piece of history on display, and it’s sure to be a draw.

Your Health: Testing a new Alzheimer’s disease treatment

A veteran’s group in Holt recently acquired a helicopter that was used during the Vietnam war. According to the folks at American Legion post 238, the helicopter had recently been on display in Onondaga.

The finance officer for the post said the group just had to have it, so he got the approval from a government group to buy it.

The helicopter now sits at the American Legion post on Cedar Street in Holt. Two pilots from Grand Ledge used it while flying for the Michigan National Guard.

One worker with the American Legion told News 10 it’s an honor to have this unique piece of history in their backyard.

Holt American Legion Cobra on display
Holt American Legion Cobra on display(Brandon Camarillo | WILX)

