Video: Pet pigs fend off bear attack

Protective piggies on patrol
By WILX News 10
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT
NEW MILFORD, CT (WILX) - Ring video catches porch criminals, bad salesmen and now, protective pigs on patrol. Protection from who, you ask? A bear!

WVIT reports New Milford, Connecticut’s Rebecca Shaw didn’t have her ring alert on, but her camera caught all the action.

First a bear enjoys the pile of hay near their pig pen before jumping in. Mary, the bigger pig, stands her ground - and then Hammy jumps into defense mode as well.

Shaw says she’s thankful her grandbabies, as she calls them, weren’t hurt.

She hopes to get an electric fence to help protect her pet pigs, because she knows this could have ended a lot differently.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

