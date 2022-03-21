Video: Lansing police seek subjects in illegal dumping at Bancroft Park

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Lansing are asking for assistance in locating and identifying two subjects and their vehicles.

According to authorities, the two are wanted in connection with the illegal dumping of garbage in Bancroft Park over the March 18-20 weekend.

The vehicles in the video appear to be a dark blue pickup truck and silver mid-sized SUV.

Video of the two suspects can be seen below.

Anyone who recognizes the two or has any information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

Dumping is illegal in Michigan. To report illegal dumping, contact the Lansing Public Services Department at 517-483-4455 or the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy -- Pollution Emergency Alerting System at 800-292-4706.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.

