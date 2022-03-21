Advertisement

Tigers Lose to Blue Jays Monday

Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are...
Detroit Tigers' Niko Goodrum (28), Jeimer Candelario, center, and Harold Castro (30) are greeted by Dustin Garneau (64) following Goodrum's three run home run off Minnesota Twins pitcher Joe Ryan in the fourth inning of a baseball game, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)(Jim Mone | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Mar. 21, 2022 at 5:39 PM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matt Manning pitched two scoreless innings, but the Detroit Tigers dropped a 3-1 exhibition game Monday in Lakeland to the Toronto Blue Jays. Manning is vying for a regular starting spot in the Tigers’ rotation. Detroit managed just two hits and three walks during the afternoon, falling to 1-2 in Florida pre season play. The Tigers’ only run came in the first inning on a first pitch to lead off hitter Akill Baddoo who then scored on a sacrifice fly from Riley Greene.

