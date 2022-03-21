Tigers Lose to Blue Jays Monday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Matt Manning pitched two scoreless innings, but the Detroit Tigers dropped a 3-1 exhibition game Monday in Lakeland to the Toronto Blue Jays. Manning is vying for a regular starting spot in the Tigers’ rotation. Detroit managed just two hits and three walks during the afternoon, falling to 1-2 in Florida pre season play. The Tigers’ only run came in the first inning on a first pitch to lead off hitter Akill Baddoo who then scored on a sacrifice fly from Riley Greene.

