LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Severe Weather Awareness Week runs from March 20-26 and aims to help broaden the conversation about emergency preparedness.

Some questions to ask yourself and your family during the week may include:

Do I/we have a plan?

Where will I/we go?

Do I/we know the alert systems in the area?

How will we communicate?

The News 10 First Alert Weather team will tackle a topic each day this week to help you stay informed on what to do – and what not to do – during severe weather.

MONDAY - THUNDERSTORMS

Signs of impending thunderstorms include rain, dark skies, lightning, and increased wind speed.

If your area is placed under a severe thunderstorm watch, close all windows and blinds, secure outdoor objects that can be blown away such as garbage cans and patio furniture, make sure cellphones and other wireless communication devices are fully charged to monitor local weather and news while taking shelter, identify the safest area in your home (it should be on the lowest level and away from windows and doors) in the event a watch becomes a warning.

Terms to know:

Severe Thunderstorm Watch: A severe thunderstorm is likely to occur in your area. Monitor local media and listen to your NOAA weather radio for updates and further information.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning: A severe thunderstorm is occurring in the area. Seek shelter immediately.



What's the difference between a watch and a warning?

