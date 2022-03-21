See dead fish in the lake? DNR says it’s completely normal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the ice and snow covering melts early this spring, it may be more likely for you to find dead fish or other aquatic animals in Michigan lakes.

While such sights can be startling, the Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is reminding everyone that this is a normal occurrence, as frigid winter conditions can cause fish and other water creatures such as turtles, frogs, toads, and crayfish to die.

“Winterkill is the most common type of fish kill,” said Gary Whelan, DNR Fisheries Division Research manager. “As the season changes, it can be particularly common in shallow lakes, ponds, streams, and canals. These kills are localized and typically do not affect the overall health of the fish populations or fishing quality.”

Shallow lakes with abundant aquatic vegetation and soft bottoms are more susceptible to this occurrence, especially when a deep snowpack reduces sunlight for the plants. In urban areas, canals also are somewhat susceptible due to the large amounts of nutrient runoff and pollution that come from roads and lawns and septic systems that can flow into these areas, particularly with large storm events.

Typically, fish and other aquatic life die late in winter. However, it may not be noticed until up to a month after the ice leaves lakes.

The Michigan DNR says that’s because the dead fish and other aquatic life are briefly preserved by the chilly water. Fish can also be affected by rapid, often drastic changes in the water temperature due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

This can lead to stress and, sometimes, mortality. Fish can become easily stressed during winter due to decreased energy reserves because feeding is at a minimum in winter. They can then be less able to handle any low oxygen and temperatures swings.

“That could be the case this year with the record or near-record cold temperatures and the large snowfalls Michigan experienced this month and any rapid warming in the coming months,” said the DNR.

“Winterkill begins with distressed fish gasping for air at holes in the ice and often ends with large numbers of dead fish that bloat as the water warms,” Whelan said. “Dead fish and other aquatic life may appear fuzzy because of secondary infection by fungus, but the fungus was not the cause of death. The fish actually suffocated from a lack of dissolved oxygen from decaying plants and other dead aquatic animals under the ice.”

As dissolved oxygen is required by fish and all other forms of aquatic life, once daylight is considerably reduced due to ice and snow cover, aquatic plants stop producing oxygen, and many die. Bacteria decompose organic materials on the bottom of the lake then use the remaining oxygen in the water. The oxygen is reduced, other aquatic animals die and begin to decompose, and the rate that oxygen is used for decomposition is additionally increased. Dissolved oxygen levels in the water can decrease even further, leading to increasing winterkill.

For more information on fish kills in Michigan, visit Michigan.gov/Fishing

The public is welcome to report fish kills at Michigan.gov/EyesInTheField; such reports are valuable to the DNR’s ability to manage the state’s aquatic resources.

If you suspect a fish kill is due to non-natural causes, call the nearest DNR office or Michigan’s Pollution Emergency Alert System at 800-292-4706.

